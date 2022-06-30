Here are the options for pregnant people in Ohio

CLEVELAND — With the recent overturning of Roe vs Wade and Ohio’s newly implemented six-week abortion ban, many pregnant people are questioning their options.

The two options they have are to abort within six weeks or give birth. Lexi Dotson is the Resource Coordinator at Women have options where she says they have been quite busy.

“We are still assisting patients, traveling out of state, working with out-of-state clinics, making sure that they can get there,” said Dotson.

Women have options is a nonprofit that helps people get abortions.

“We help people with the financial cost of just simply accessing an abortion at the appointment or clinic,” said Dotson.

Especially those of low-income households who don’t have easy access to the resources needed.

“We think about who is really being impacted by abortion restrictions, we're looking at black people or brown people. We're looking at low-income, nonbinary young people and there are so many things that go into it,” said Dotson.

For pregnant people, abortion isn't the only option says Toni Sabo the Director of Birthright.

“We are a pregnancy service, and our mission is to help women who are pregnant,” said Sabo.

At Birthright through their three locations, they have helped thousands of women for decades deliver their babies.

“We have resources all over the city. For housing, for legal for educational, whatever you could think of,” said Sabo.

Providing all the things someone with a child would need including simple support.

“It's important for us to be here so women have a friend that could come to someone they could count on, and someone who will just listen to them in a non-judgmental way.

They both work for organizations that support pregnant people, reminding women in Ohio there are options and resources.

