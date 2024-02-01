Here's a list of events and Black-owned businesses to check out during Black History Month in Northeast Ohio

It’s Black History Month, and here are some events to attend and Black-owned businesses to support throughout the month of February:

Events

Is It Because I’m Me BLACK!!? – Feb. 2 through Feb. 29

Is It Because I’m Me BLACK!!? Is the second annual Black History Month exhibition at the Cleveland Institute of Art.

The exhibit touches on Black expression, voice, and presence and will be on display in the Ann and Norman Roulet Student + Alumni Gallery and the Mary Ann and Jack Katzenmeyer Student Lounge.

A gallery opening ceremony will be held on Feb. 2 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Click here for more details about the event.

Potato Chip Tasting – Feb. 6

On Feb. 6 from 6 to 7 p.m., you can learn about George Crum, a Black chef and the inventor of potato chips, at the Stark County Library.

Click here for more details about the event.

Last Teen Standing: Black History Month Edition – Feb. 8

Who invented the potato chip?

That could be one of the questions at this Black History-themed trivia event at the Cleveland Public Library Memorial-Nottingham Branch.

On Feb. 8 from 4 to 5 p.m., teens can come and test their knowledge of Black History and maybe even be the Last Teen Standing.

Click here for more details about the event.

Spiritual Echoes: A Black History Month Celebration – Feb. 17

The Maltz Performing Arts Center is celebrating Black History Month with a night of musical performances.

On Feb. 17 at 7 p.m., you can see performances by the Euclid Symphony Orchestra and these special guests:



Jinle Glover

​Tammy Davis

Kennedy Jones

Ronald Hubbard

The Shaw HS Marching Band

Grammy Award-winning Charles Fold Singers

Click here for more details about the event.

Too Strong For Too Long: Black Healing Is Black History – Feb. 17

This event, hosted by the Black Diamonds Women’s Initiative, will focus on the wellness of Black women.

This seminar will include presentations and workshops on self-care and the physical, mental and spiritual wellbeing of Black women.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Summit ArtSpace in Akron.

Click here for more details about the event.

Alpha Phi Black History Month 5K – Feb. 17

If Feb. 17 isn’t already too packed for you, or you’re more of an active person, then this event is just for you.

On Feb. 17 at 10 a.m., you can support Ashland University’s Alpha Phi and NAACP and participate in their 5K.

The race will start at the university’s rec center, and the path will go throughout the campus.

Click here for more details about the event.

Black History Month Movie Night: Ruby Bridges – Feb. 24

Christ Community Chaple in Hudson will celebrate Black History Month by showing the story of Ruby Bridges, a girl from New Orleans who was the first to integrate schools over 63 years ago.

The movie will begin at 6 p.m. and will be followed by a faith-based discussion about Bridges and her family.

Those 10 years old and up are able to attend the movie, and childcare for those 9 and under is available.

Click here for registration and more details about the event.

Grown-Up Book Fair: Black History Month – Feb. 24

Everyday Akron and Elizabeth's Bookshop & Writing Centre are partnering for the second Grown-Up Book Fair, and this one encompasses Black History Month.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 24, you can go to Elizabeth's Bookshop & Writing Centre in Akron for the book fair, which will feature multiple Black-owned businesses in Akron.

Click here for tickets and more details about the event.

Businesses

The Crispy Chick

The Crispy Chick is a Black-owned restaurant that specializes in chicken.

The restaurant is located at 5618 Woodland Ave. in Cleveland and is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

FilteR Restaurant

FilteR Restaurant is a Black-owned visual dining experience in Cleveland.

The restaurant is located at 740 W. Superior Ave. and is open Wednesday through Sunday.

Frederick’s Wine and Dine

If you’re looking to be wined and dined while supporting a Black-owned business, look no further.

Frederick’s Wine and Dine is a restaurant located at 22005 Emery Rd. in Warrensville Heights and is open Monday through Sunday.

Plus, you can listen to live jazz music as you get wined and dined.

RELATED: Warrensville Heights restaurant helping those in need

KafeLA

KafeLA is a Los Angeles-inspired coffee shop that also sells teas, smoothies, ice cream and milkshakes.

The coffee shop is located at 6710 St. Clair Ave. in Cleveland and offers breakfast, lunch and dinner options.

Pearl’s Kitchen

Pearl’s Kitchen is a restaurant owned by registered nurse-turned-chef Tiwanna Scott-Williams.

There are multiple locations in Northeast Ohio, one located in Ohio City, one on Case Western Reserve University’s campus and one even in Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

RELATED: Former nurse becomes first Black woman to open permanent restaurant in Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

The Vegan Doughnut Company

The Vegan Doughnut Company is exactly what it sounds like. This Black-owned business sells 100% vegan doughnuts and was started in 2014 by two sisters, Kharisma and Kyra Mayo.

The business is located at 14811 Detroit Ave. in Lakewood and is open Thursday through Sunday.

RELATED: Community rallies around owners of Vegan Doughnut Company after their mother dies unexpectedly

Brittany’s Record Shop

This Black-owned business was founded in 2017 by a local DJ/producer. The store sells hip-hop, reggae, soul and jazz records. It also sells apparel and cassettes.

Brittany’s Record Shop is located at 1434 W. 28th St. in Cleveland. It also does deliveries.

Ode{vintage}

Ode{vintage} is a Black-owned vintage store based in Cleveland. Its owner started the online shop in 2013 and has a collaborative physical store called Slow Union.

Self-Made Couture

This business is a personalized clothing store that specializes in men's and women’s tuxedos and suits.

Self-Made Couture is located at 1228 Euclid Ave. in Cleveland.

The Wick Life Candle Co.

The Wick Life Candle Co. sells creative candles (obviously), candle holders, soaps and other products.

This creatively named candle shop is based in Wickliffe but only offers online purchases. Click here to check out the store.

Micah Specialty Foods

Micah Specialty Foods is a Cleveland-based store that sells West African food products. It uses local ingredients and has three different flavors of its main item, Ghana Supreme Sauce.

The store is online only; however, you can find products at grocery stores across Northeast Ohio. Click here for the list of stores.

If you have a Black History Month event or Black-owned business that you would like added to this list, contact Maya Morita at Maya.Morita@WEWS.com.