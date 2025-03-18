Here's everything you need to know about March Madness in Cleveland

The 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament is underway, and several teams will compete in the first and second rounds in Cleveland.

All eyes are on Rocket Arena a week after the MAC Tournament and one year after hosting the Women's Final Four.

Here is a list of the teams that will play at Rocket Arena on March 21 and 23 for first and second-round games:

First Round

East



Vanderbilt Commodores vs. Saint Mary's Gaels 3:15 p.m., on Friday, March 21

Robert Morris Colonials vs. Alabama Crimson Tide 12:40 p.m., on, Friday, March 21.

South



Bryant Bulldogs vs. Michigan State Spartans, 10 p.m., on Friday, March 21.

New Mexico Lobos vs. Marquette Golden Eagles, 7:25 p.m., on Friday, March 21

Doors will open an hour-and-a-half before the first game.

Second Round

The second round of the tournament will begin on Sunday, March 23. This story will be updated when the schedule is released.

To see the entire schedule for matchups in Ohio and other states, CLICK HERE.

Ticket Information

Want to see a game in person? CLICK HERE for tickets. Fan experience tickets can be purchased by CLICKING HERE.

Open Practices

On March 20, Rocket Arena will be hosting free open practices for each team, and fans can attend. Parking will also be free at venue-controlled lots.

Doors will open at 10 a.m.



Robert Morris | 11-11:40 a.m.

Alabama | 11:45 a.m.-12:25 p.m.

Vanderbilt | 12:30-1:10 p.m.

Saint Mary’s | 1:15-1:55 p.m.

New Mexico | 2-2:40 p.m.

Marquette | 2:45-3:25 p.m.

Bryant | 3:30-4:10 p.m.

Michigan St. | 4:15-4:55 p.m.

Local team plays in first found

It's not in Cleveland, but the Akron Zips (No. 13) will take on the Arizona Wildcats (No. 4) in Seattle, in the first round. The game is set for 7:30 p.m. EST on March 21 (truTV).

On Saturday night, the Zips beat the Miami RedHawks 76-74 at Rocket Arena to become the 2025 Mid-American Conference (MAC) Champions.

Akron Zips Men’s Basketball team wins MAC Championship, earns bid into NCAA Tournament

How to watch

You can stream on the March Madness App, Max and Paramount +. CLICK HERE for more information.

March Madness will bring millions to Cleveland

Fans will be spending their money at hotels, local bars restaurants and seeing what makes Cleveland unique while boosting the local economy.

This will be the second year in a row that Cleveland has hosted NCAA tournament games.

'It’s such a vibrant and exciting city': Cleveland shocks, impresses visitors

Last year, Cleveland was home to the Women’s Final Four during one of the most iconic years in women’s sports, generating over $30 million, according to the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission.

This will be Cleveland’s fifth time over the past 20 years hosting a major NCAA basketball event, and it hopes to host more national tournaments frequently.

David Gilbert, president and CEO of the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, said they expect to make well over $8 million in direct spending from the men’s tournament this week.