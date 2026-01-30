Here's how to beat the cold with some fun indoor activities that will keep you warm

This cold freeze may have you wanting to stay inside or find other activities to do while staying warm. So, I visited a few places that will be fun and warm.

For those who love golfing and don’t want to wait until it's warm outside to enjoy a day at the course, Pin High in Bay Village is the perfect place to go.

“Golf is the fourth fastest growing sport in America. What separates us from a lot of other places is we do have 11 bays, and we have a full bar with 30 seats,” said owner Daniel Degan.

At Pin High Golf & Lounge, golfers can practice on their own or with friends, they can hire golf pros to help them improve their game, or they can enjoy the arcade with different games, and the best part is that it’s all inside.

"Whether you're a serious golfer or just want to have a good time with your friends, it's just a great place to meet. Staff is amazing, the bays are super wide and comfortable, and it just allows us to still play golf when it's freezing out,” said Golfer, Jeff Wang.

For those who want something even warmer, hot yoga is available at Urban Haven in Ohio City.

They also offer massage therapy, Pilates, a sauna and facials. The massage and wellness spa is known for its warm atmosphere. Literally, you can take a yoga class in 100 degrees and yoga instructor Sophie Shiloh says the heated classes are great for mobility and joint health.

“The heated classes are perfect for increased cardiovascular health. Breathing is the most important thing that we do all day, and breathing in a heated class will challenge you and really build up your lung capacity, which is needed especially in the winter,” Shiloh said.

And for garden lovers, the Great Big Home and Garden Show will be in Cleveland starting today through Feb. 8. With over 500 different companies on the show floor to choose from, homeowners needing inspiration can meet with experts and check out some home goods and flowers at the I-X Center.

We’re giving you a little bit of spring, so when you come into the show, you're going to smell the flowers, and you're going to feel like it's going to be spring at any moment and get out of that coldness,” said Show Manager Rosanna Hrabnicky.