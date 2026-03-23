Here's how you can earn money by switching your lawnmower

Some Northeast Ohioans can soon earn money by switching their lawnmowers.

Residents in Medina, Summit and Portage counties who switch from a gas lawnmower to an electric one can earn up to $250 through the Mow Greener Program.

This program is through the Akron Regional Air Quality District and requires anyone interested to register.

Registration opens April 1, and those looking to be a part of the program can click here to learn more.