Here's how you can get Guardians playoff tickets

CLEVELAND — There is still work to be done to get to the playoffs, but the Cleveland Guardians have the potential to host a 2025 Wild Card round.

It's a best-of-three series that will take place at Progressive Field.

Tickets for that series go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

There is a limit of six tickets per person per game.

You can purchase your tickets HERE.

Season ticket holders are guaranteed early access to postseason tickets and are the only ticket holders guaranteed access to future postseason rounds.

Fans interested in future season ticket plans can call 216-420-HITS.

