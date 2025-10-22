Here's your first look inside The Legacy Hotel in Medina

MEDINA, Ohio — The Legacy Hotel in Medina is still under construction. But Jason Stevenson said it’s making a lot of progress.

Stevenson even gave us a sneak peek of what the rooms will look like at a local warehouse, where he said they are being perfected.

"You really wouldn’t notice that you’re not in a hotel until you walk back out into the warehouse,” said Stevenson. “You build these out. You make sure that you like everything from the linens to the height of the bed to the toilet and the way that it flushes, and each of those things means better experience for the guest.”

News 5 first told you about Medina’s plans to break ground on The Legacy Hotel last February.

On Tuesday, we circled back to Medina Square after we were told the $30-million project has come a rather long way ahead of its completion.

"The need for a hotel here is about more than people from out of town having a place to stay. While that’s a big part of it, it’s also a center of the community,” said Stevenson.

As a Marriott Tribute Portfolio product, Stevenson said everything inside The Legacy Hotel is custom-made, from the local art on the walls to the feel of the Victorian-era he said Medina is known to represent.

"That means that everything is unique. That chair has never been used in a hotel before, for example,” said Stevenson. “We’re starting from scratch. Everything in here will be unique and one-of-a-kind.”

With a full restaurant, two bars and an event center, Stevenson hopes the 78-room hotel will attract people to Medina and local businesses like Lemonberry Frozen Yogurt.

"The square is going to be a busier place, and that’s good for a lot of the retailers like Lemonberry,” said Don Smith, the owner of Lemonberry.

Just a few steps away from The Legacy Hotel is Lemonberry Frozen Yogurt.

Smith told News 5 he’s excited but knows some businesses that are worried there will be more congestion in the square because of The Legacy Hotel.

"Our ambition has always been ultimately to build something that’s going to last and is going to mean something not only for the community but anybody who visits,” said Stevenson.

Still, Smith remains hopeful.

"I think it’s a great thing. I think it’s a really great company that’s going to run the hotel. I know some of those people. I’ve met them a few times, and they seem great,” said Smith.