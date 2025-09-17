History made: First Lebanese American Miss Ohio Teen USA

SEVEN HILLS, Ohio — Pageantry continues to grow in diversity and recognition, with new titleholders crowned each year. But this year, Miss Ohio Teen USA is breaking barriers — putting her county, and culture, on the national pageant map for the very first time.

At just 17, Helyna Park, a senior at Padua Franciscan High School, has already become a role model, leader, and history-maker as the first Lebanese American ever to hold the title of Miss Ohio Teen USA.

“It's always been a dream of mine, knowing that I have been different my entire life. You know, having that culture behind me, having a different family,” Park said.

She is no stranger to the pageant world; she began participating in scholarship pageants at the age of 10. In 2024, she was crowned Teen Universe USA and went on to represent the United States on the international stage in the Dominican Republic in April 2025 — placing in the Top 5 globally.

But even with a crown on her head, Park keeps her feet firmly grounded in her values — culture, service, and family.

Growing up, her mother, a police officer with the Moreland Hills Police Department, made sure their Lebanese heritage was always celebrated at home.

“You should celebrate your heritage. You should celebrate your nationality. You should celebrate, you know, this country, and that we are a melting pot,” Park's mother, Laura, said.

They never expected that heritage to play a role in her pageant journey.

“It never really, you know, rendered in the back of my mind, like culture is such a big thing, but growing up, it always has been,” Park said.

And while her heritage shaped her spirit, her parents, both in law enforcement, shaped her heart for service.

“Being the daughter of law enforcement has taught me a lot of things. It has taught me how to be strong, how to persevere in adversity. And I think the most beautiful thing that they have taught me is to have compassion for anyone,” Park said.

That compassion fuels her advocacy — especially for domestic violence awareness.

“My mom, actually, she started this nonprofit organization called Fight like a Girl,” Park said.

As the crowns and titles stack up, so do the honors. This summer, the City of Seven Hills honored Park with a mayoral proclamation, recognizing her as a local leader and state champion who brings pride to her community.

“Every day is just a chance to make a difference, and I think I've really just been applying that in my life,” Park said.

Inspired by her family’s legacy, Park hopes to one day attend the United States Naval Academy and become a pilot.

But for now, she has her sights set on the Miss Teen USA national competition this October — where another historic win could be just around the corner.

“My biggest piece of advice is to have 20 seconds of insane courage and something great will come of it,” Park said.