Hopkins International Airport to do live exercise with gunshots, explosions Wednesday night

A live exercise will take place Wednesday night into Thursday morning at the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

Between 11:30 p.m. and 2 a.m., the airport will be doing an exercise involving gunshots and explosions.

The airport advises people not to be alarmed if they hear corresponding noise from the live exercise.

