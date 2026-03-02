Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live returns to Cleveland

CLEVELAND — A thrilling monster truck show is returning to Cleveland for its second year, following a successful debut in The Land last year.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow-N-Fire is set to take over Rocket Arena in August, with never-before-seen stunts performed by the trucks, and a new rhino-themed truck added to the tour.

"Charging horn-first into challenges, Rhinomite explodes on the scene with a mission to destroy the competition," Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live said in a statement.

In 2025, the show won the Pollstar Family Show of the Year award, prompting its return this year.

The show is coming to Rocket Arena on Aug. 8 and Aug. 9. Show times are as follows:

  • Aug. 8 at11:30 a.m., with the Pre-Show Party from 9-10:15 a.m.
  • Aug. 8 at 6:30 p.m., with the Pre-Show Party from 4-5:15 p.m.
  • Aug. 9 at 1:30 p.m., with the Pre-Show Party 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Click here for more information.

