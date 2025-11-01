How 2 new court rulings could impact SNAP recipients

OHIO — Time is running out, and there are more questions than answers when it comes to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits following rulings from two federal judges in separate cases.

But a local professor gave us some insight.

“The news today suggests that we have two rulings from federal court judges that would put a stay on the government's plan to cease SNAP benefits starting tomorrow,” said Rob Fischer, a professor at Case Western Reserve University.

Fischer said it’s not clear how long this might last, and what parts of the country are impacted.

“At least from the rulings so far, (I) have not seen whether it is geographically limited,” said Fischer.

On Friday, federal judges in Rhode Island and Massachusetts ruled the Trump administration cannot suspend SNAP benefits during the government shutdown.

RELATED: Judges say Trump administration can’t suspend SNAP benefits during shutdown

This comes after the Agriculture Department claimed it could not use contingency funds to keep the program running.

But in Friday’s Massachusetts ruling, that judge disagreed and ordered the agency to report back by Monday on how it will tap into billions of dollars in emergency funds to help pay for food stamp benefits.

A federal judge in Rhode Island also issued a similar decision. “All the States and localities were planning for a full stop on SNAP benefits,” said Fischer.

Fischer said there’s a lot up in the air, especially since these two separate cases are a result of specific states, cities and nonprofit groups suing the federal government.

“Normally this would apply to all SNAP recipients in a in a normal course of events, but it's unclear if they will restrict it,” said Fischer. “It’s worded as if it is a nationwide stoppage on the plan to not pay SNAP benefits, so at least on its face it looks like it is it is going to allow SNAP benefits to continue for everyone tomorrow forward.”

As we wait to figure out what this all means and the White House’s response, Fischer said it is likely millions could still face delays in getting their benefits.

That’s why different businesses and organizations are stepping up to help all throughout the country and right here in Northeast Ohio.

“I truly believe that programs like this and supporting your local food pantries, especially right now are key. You know, everyone's talking about how it's so important right now, it's important all the time and it's the right thing to take part of all the time,” said Kimberly Gibson, owner and chef at Hungry Bee in Chagrin Falls.

If you would like to support the Blue Cooler Project, Gibson said they have a cooler outside Hungry Bee all day to collect food to give to families in need.