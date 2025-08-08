How hot air balloons over Wadsworth help recruit the next generation of aviation

WADSWORTH, Ohio — Look to the skies in Medina County this weekend as dozens of hot air balloons soar over as part of Balloons over Wadsworth Saturday.

Gates open at the Wadsworth Municipal Airport at 2 p.m. Saturday, with balloons expected to hit the skies at around 6:30 p.m. A night glow event is also scheduled for 8:30 p.m.

The event on Saturday drew nearly 10,000 people in 2024 and will feature balloon teams from all over the country.

It’s all meant to raise money for Inspire Aviation, a nonprofit that provides educational opportunities for youths and adults in the general public in the areas of aviation and STEM.

"Some have never seen a hot air balloon, some have never seen a helicopter up close," Mike Bowser with Inspire Aviation said. "A lot of people look at aviation as 'go be a pilot' and that’s not for them. There’s so many other occupations out there. Some require college, some do not. There’s something for everybody."

It comes at a time when the airline industry has a reported shortage of a variety of positions, including air traffic controllers, pilots and mechanics.

That includes some specialty-shaped balloons, including an elephant and a space cowboy.

For pilot James Mitchell, it's a chance to give back to the community.

"I myself starting flying hot air balloons, that’s what got me interested in aviation," Mitchell said. "I now fly commercial airplanes for a living. You never know what's going to be the thing that sparks that next generation and that child growing up into a future career."

Airplane and helicopter rides will begin at 2 p.m. and likely end around dusk.

Tickets are $20/car (so pack as many as you can fit) and can be purchased by clicking here.