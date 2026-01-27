How long will it take before Akron's roads are clear?

AKRON, Ohio — After a record-breaking snowstorm hit Northeast Ohio this past weekend, many residents are wondering when snowplows will clear their roads.

For Akron, the city's Public Works Manager, Jon Malish, told News 5 he hopes all the roads will be clear by 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

"This was a large amount of snow in a short period of time, so that’s just the challenge of it,” said Malish.

Still, Malish said crews were prepared thanks to their efforts to pre-treat the roads before Sunday’s storm.

"We knew the temperatures were going to be very frigid, and the rest of this week it’s going to be very cold, so the whole idea was to just prevent the snow and ice from bonding to the roadway,” said Malish.

Now, Malish said crews are finishing up their last stretch of roads, so people like Clark Szeligo can get to work without calling off again.

"It turned out my road was not one of the ones to get done in the morning. In fact, they just made it past at about 4:15 p.m., and up until that point, I was just working at clearing out the driveway as best as I could,” said Szeligo.

Despite not making it to work Monday morning, Szeligo and his dog, Bella, made the best of Akron’s winter wonderland.

"It’s nice. I feel that way because I kind of miss how much snow we used to have back when I was growing up, and how it used to get up to like a couple of feet sometimes,” said Szeligo.

While some people may not be a fan of all this snow, Malish reassures that they’re trying to make it less of a headache for drivers.

But, he said, they need the community’s help.

"The parking ban is still in effect, so the sooner people can get their vehicles off of the street, the better,” said Malish. “Just be patient. We will get to every roadway. But be patient please.”

