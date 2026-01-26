Cleveland digging out from snowstorm; city crews begin plowing residential streets early this morning

CLEVELAND — Monday afternoon, the City of Cleveland said the Department of Public Works had plowed and salted all primary and secondary main streets. It said crews began plowing residential streets early Monday morning. The city asks that residents be cautious when driving and to remain patient if there are delays in treating their street.

I went to a few places to talk with people about plowing progress.

In the city’s Kamm’s Corners neighborhood, off Rocky River Drive, Jerry Rau and his neighbors were shoveling and using snow blowers.

"I was out here shoveling… I said, ‘Let me be in Hawaii instead of this,’" Rau said with a chuckle.

Darlene and Doug Glass live next door and were attacking their sidewalk and driveway. They often shovel beyond their property to help their neighbors, who they really consider to be family.

News 5 Cleveland Residents on W. 162nd Street were shoveling and snow blowing Monday morning.

“It’s a team sport,” I asked them.

“Yes, it is,” Doug said.

“Team sport,” Darlene said. “Yeah… it will be 45 years this year. He’s a wonderful neighbor. He is.”

The couple said they’re surviving all the snow this latest weather system dumped on Northeast Ohio.

“I’d rather be here than down south,” Darlene said. “They’re dealing with a lot of ice.”

Clearing away sidewalks and driveways is one thing. When it comes to streets, it’s another story.

The Glasses told me that when there’s a significant snowfall, it usually takes a while for a plow to visit.

"They usually go down 168th, and then they’ll eventually get back, but you know it’s usually a little bit later,” Doug said.

While we were talking, a City of Cleveland Division of Streets vehicle with a plow attached started pushing snow off West 162nd Street in front of Rau and the Glasses’ homes.

Elsienna Avenue intersects with W. 162nd Street and hadn’t been touched yet. The contrast was easy to see.

And about a mile away, Erika Manik and her school-aged daughter, Mahalia, were out for a snow day stroll.

News 5 Cleveland Erika and her daughter, Mahalia, spent some time outdoors Monday walking around their neighborhood.

I asked Mahalia what she liked about winter.

"Building a snowman,” Mahalia said, and she’s built a few this winter.

Erika was grateful she didn’t have anywhere to be.

“What’s the plow situation on your street?” I asked her.

"As of right now, there has been no plows that I’m aware of,” Erika said. “If I had to go to work this morning, it would have been a problem. I have a sedan, so I don’t think my car would have made it.”

Ahead of the storm, Mayor Justin Bibb held a news conference to talk about the city’s storm preparations.

"We're asking our residents to be safe but also be extremely patient,” Bibb said during last Friday’s news conference. “It's going to take our crews time to plow every street across the entire city of Cleveland."

The director of public works said 150 drivers would be used over the span of the storm, and about 110 vehicles, including garbage trucks with plows attached to them.

People I spoke to exhibited that patience.

“It is what it is,” Darlene said.

Erika said, "I did see some videos of the garbage trucks having plows on them, though, so I will give Cleveland credit for that."

There’s more snow and cold in the forecast and certainly more shoveling, snow blowing, and plowing to do.

"Hopefully you get to Hawaii next winter,” I said to Rau.

He responded, “Or maybe this winter.”

You can take a look at the city's snowplow tracker here.

Damon Maloney is a Cuyahoga County and We Follow Through anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @DMaloneyTV, on Facebook DamonMaloneyTV or email him at Damon.Maloney@wews.com.