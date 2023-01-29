Watch Now
How to combat the dread to return to work or the 'Sunday Scaries'

Psychologist with the Cleveland Clinic Dr. Kia-Rai Prewitt chats with News 5's Homa Bash about the "Sunday Scaries" or the anxieties and dread of the work week ahead.
Posted at 1:29 PM, Jan 29, 2023
CLEVELAND — Psychologist with the Cleveland Clinic, Dr. Kia-Rai Prewitt chats with News 5's Homa Bash about the "Sunday Scaries" or the anxieties and dread of the work week ahead and how to combat them.

