How to get help paying your electric bill

CLEVELAND — As summer temperatures rise, income-eligible Ohioans can once again apply for financial assistance to help keep their homes cool.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services has opened its Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) Summer Crisis Program, which runs from July 1 through Sept. 30. In Cuyahoga County, the program is administered by Step Forward.

The program can help eligible households pay electric bills, repair central air conditioning units, or receive a window air conditioner or fans.

"Utilities have gone up, fuel has gone up, groceries have gone up and sometimes folks are having to decide whether to pay their utility bills or purchase food or to pay rent, so we are here to support folks and provide assistance for that," said Laurie Leverette, vice president of community services at Step Forward.

According to Step Forward, the Summer Crisis Program is designed to help Ohioans stay cool and safe during periods of extreme heat.

"Cooling assistance isn't about comfort, it's about protecting people's health and well-being," Leverette said.

Last year, more than 55,000 Ohio households received assistance through the program, totaling $12.4 million in benefits statewide.

"People are struggling. It’s hard to get by, so it helps keep those bills paid. We have to have our service, we can’t have it turned off," said Erika Watson of Cleveland.

Households may qualify if they:



Have a gross income at or below 175% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines (or 60% of the State Median Income for larger households).

Have received a utility disconnection notice or have already had service disconnected.

Need to establish new electric service.

Have a household member age 60 or older.

Have someone with a qualifying medical condition requiring cooling assistance, including asthma, COPD or other documented health conditions.

How to apply:

Residents in Cuyahoga County must schedule an appointment with Step Forward by calling 216-480-HEAP (4327).

Applicants should bring:



Their most recent energy bills.

Proof of income for all household members.

Proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency.

Proof of disability, if applicable.

Physician documentation indicating that cooling assistance is needed due to a medical condition.

The Summer Crisis Program is available through Sept. 30.