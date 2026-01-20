How to protect your car in sub-freezing temperatures

CLEVELAND — With sub-freezing temperatures hitting Northeast Ohio right now, it's important to make sure our vehicles can withstand this arctic blast.

In this brutal cold, our car fluids can freeze, car batteries can die, and tires can lose pressure.

"AAA rescues hundreds of thousands of people by the roadside each year," Lynda Lambert, a spokesperson for AAA, said. "The top three reasons for those calls are dead batteries, lockouts and flat tires. Some of that can be prevented with good maintenance."

Before hitting the road, inspect your tires to ensure they have adequate pressure and tread depth.

Check your headlights, brake lights, turn signals, emergency flashers and interior lights too.

Top off your antifreeze, windshield washer fluid and oil. Make sure to use winter-grade fluids where appropriate.

Also, test your car's battery to make sure it is fully charged and keep at least half a tank of fuel in your vehicle at all times.

Even with these precautions, emergencies can happen, so it's important to have an emergency kit in your vehicle with jumper cables, a cellphone charger, a flashlight with extra batteries, and an ice scraper. Cat litter or sand can improve tire traction. A bottle of water is also a good addition to the kit, along with extra coats, sweatshirts, hats, and blankets in case you get stuck somewhere.

If you do get stranded, stay in your car until help arrives. The car provides shelter and increases your visibility for rescuers.

A note for electric car drivers- you may notice a difference in performance. AAA research shows that the average electric vehicle's driving range decreases by 41% when the temperature outside drops to 20 degrees and the car's heating system is on.

One more note for parents with younger kids. Heavy coats can interfere with a child's proper harness fit in a car seat. Pick thin, warm layers and place blankets or coats around your child after the harness is snug and secure for extra warmth.