How you can name the Cleveland Metroparks K-9 puppy

The Cleveland Metroparks needs help naming the newest member of its police force — a three-month-old puppy.

The puppy is a Belgian Malinois who was born on March 12.

You can cast your vote here -- with a donation.

The donation will support the Cleveland Metroparks’ K-9 unit and provide the puppy with the necessary tools and equipment for success. It will also provide enrichment for him and his fellow K-9 officers Zeke and Creed.

