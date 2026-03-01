Hundreds climb Key Tower in honor of lung cancer and other diseases

CLEVELAND — Hundreds climbed Key Tower Sunday morning for the annual Fight for Air Climb.

The annual event hosted by the American Lung Association sees participants climb over 12 hundred steps to reach the top of Key Tower. Participants range from adrenaline junkies to lung cancer survivors and their families. Dozens of local firefighters also participate in a special climb where they wear their gear to climb the dozens of flights of stairs.

The event is breaking records in its 16th year. Over 900 people participated in Sunday's event, beating last year's number of over 500 people.

The event raises money for the American Lung Association, which raises awareness and advocates for those living with asthma, lung cancer and other lung diseases.

"The health landscape has changed," Catherine Widemire, the development manager with the American Lung Association, said. "We really wanna make sure that people are aware that we are still here for them and that we are fighting for their lung health and clean air that we all share."

If you missed the event, you still have a chance to donate. Click here for more details.