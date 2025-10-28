Hundreds come out for Auburn Career Center's first-ever food giveaway

CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — As the government shutdown drags on and as SNAP benefits are set to expire on Nov. 1, cars lined up outside the Auburn Career Center's training facility on Girdled Road for the school's first food giveaway.

"I don't think it's an exaggeration to say this is a crisis right now for many families," said Dione Dimetro, executive director of United Way of Lake County. "For the next month, the over 16,000 people who rely on SNAP benefits won’t have that to get through the month.

"It helps a lot of people on fixed incomes like myself," said one woman from Kirtland, who waited in the drive-through line.

"Fruits and vegetables are important but they're super expensive and it kind of helps the budget right now," said one parent waiting in line.

"I think it goes without saying there's a huge need," Dr. Joe Glavan, superintendent of Auburn Career Center, said.

According to a USDA statement, SNAP benefits will end because of the government shutdown, stating "the well has run dry" and "there will be no benefits issued November 1."

USDA data reveals that 55% of food insecurity occurs outside major cities, in suburban or rural areas, challenging common perceptions about hunger in America.

USDA

"Food insecurity is an everywhere problem," Dimetro said. "In Lake County, 16% of our population is food insecure, and 17% of all our kids are food insecure so it's certainly something not only happening in the big cities."

For one man from Concord Township, the statistics represent his daily reality.

"We have to be careful how much we spend on food," he said. "We had some EBT cards - I don't know what's going to happen to them."

Auburn Career Center plans to continue the food giveaway on the fourth Tuesday of each month (for the most part) from noon to 2 p.m. at the school's training facility at 10975 Girdled Road in Concord Township. Other dates include Nov. 25, Dec. 16, Jan. 27, Feb. 24, March 24, April 28, May 26 and June 23.