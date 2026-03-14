Hundreds of runners in kilts just broke a world record in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Runners in Cleveland traded traditional race gear for tartan on Saturday as hundreds gathered for the 47th annual St. Malachi Church Run/Walk, and a chance to make world history.

Participants lined up outside St. Malachi Church on West 25th Street wearing kilts for an official Guinness World Records attempt for the World’s Largest Sport Kilt Race.

And they crushed it.

There were 3,385 kilted runners who championed the previous record of 2,040 kilted runners.

The annual race, held on the Saturday before St. Patrick’s Day, is a longtime Cleveland tradition and the parish’s largest fundraiser. Organizers say the event helps support more than 20 ministries run by the church, including food programs, clothing assistance, and help with rent and utility bills.

Runners and walkers could choose between a 2-mile course or a 5-mile course.

Participants also received a race shirt and a kilt as part of their registration.

The race has become a gateway to volunteering. When runners sign up, they are asked if they’d like to volunteer with the church, and many return throughout the year to help with its outreach programs.

After crossing the finish line, participants continued the celebration with the race’s traditional hooley post-race party, held at six locations along West 25th Street and Detroit Avenue. The festivities included music and beer as runners celebrated both their finish and the community impact of the event.