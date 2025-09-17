Hurt a healthcare worker, and it will land you in jail

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron City Council is sending a strong message to the community. If you harm a healthcare worker on the job, you will spend time in jail.

On Monday, the council unanimously passed legislation to amend the city's menacing ordinance to include healthcare workers.

Introduced by Ward 6 councilman Brad McKitrick, the amendment makes violence against healthcare workers a first-degree misdemeanor, with a mandatory 3-day jail sentence.

At Monday's meeting, the council heard firsthand from employees at Summa Health. Staff described increasing assaults and violence, and the data being tracked by the healthcare system reflects the same trend.

Summa Health reported 262 incidents of violence in 2023. The number is skyrocketing in 2024, with 359 incidents. Year over year, Summa reports a 57% increase in violence against healthcare workers in the workplace.

"City council, I believe when we told the stories and shared the numbers and impact, I think they were shocked, alarmed, disturbed, by what was happening to healthcare workers in our community," said Tracy Carter, system director of government relations and health policy for Summa Health.

In March 2025, we told you the story of a nurse at Akron Children's Hospital who was slammed against a wall and hit by a teenage patient. That nurse was 9 months pregnant when she was assaulted:

"I'm grateful that Akron is being an example of what could be done, particularly with local law to protect the healthcare workers that wake up each day looking to serve and support patients," said Carter.

Summa Health employs 9,000 healthcare workers in greater Akron.

"I'm hoping that people see this and realize gosh, you know I'm going to end up spending time in jail and it makes it a safer environment for our healthcare workers," said Councilman Brad McKitrick, Ward 6.

McKitrick said council had previously amended the menacing ordinance to include utility workers, who were also experiencing violence on the job in the city.

"When you have a healthcare professional that is trying to help them, and to be assaulted it is just a scary situation because were shorted handed with nurses now. It's really difficult for the hospitals to hire nurses right now," said McKitrick.

The ordinance is in effect immediately. Mayor Shammas Malik supported the legislation.