Hyundai recalling 68,500 vehicles following death of a child

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, California — Hyundai has issued a stop sale and is planning a recall on the 2026 Hyundai Palisade Limited and Calligraphy trims following the death of a child.

Following an inquiry by News 5 Cleveland, Hyundai issued a statement indicating that, in certain situations, the second and third-row power seats may not detect contact with an occupant or object as intended.

"Hyundai urges owners to use caution when operating the second and third-row power seat functions and to ensure that no person or object, including children, is in the seat or seat-folding area before operating the power seat. When using the second-row one-touch tilt-and-slide feature to access the third row, customers should avoid pressing the seatback button during entry and exit," according to the statement.

The automaker also said it's aware of a tragic incident involving a Palisade.

"While Hyundai does not have the full details and the incident is still under investigation, a young child lost her life. Hyundai extends its deepest sympathy to her family."

Hyundai is finalizing recall action with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. It will include 68,500 model year 2026 Hyundai Palisade Limited or Calligraphy trim vehicles produced in the U.S. and Canada.

A recall repair is currently under development, and once finalized, it will be performed at no cost to owners.

According to the press release, Hyundai is developing an interim software update to improve contact detection.

"Hyundai is developing an over-the-air software update that is expected to be available by the end of March. While this update is not the permanent recall repair, it is intended to enhance the system's response to contact with occupants or objects, introduce additional operating safeguards, and enhance overall system safety."

The company is also offering rental vehicles until a remedy is available.

Customers will be notified about the situation through emails, vehicle telematics, phone calls and media notifications, advising them to use caution when operating the power seats.

In a statement from the NHTSA, the agency said it's aware of the "recent tragic incident" and is working with Hyundai to gather additional information.

"The company has issued a stop sale of certain vehicles and informed NHTSA that it plans to file a recall. The recall notice will be available on NHTSA's website after the agency receives and reviews it."

You can read the full statement below:

NHTSA is aware of this recent tragic incident and is in communication with Hyundai to gather additional information. The company has issued a stop sale of certain model vehicles and informed NHTSA that it plans to file a recall. The recall notice will be available on NHTSA’s website [nhtsa.gov] after the agency receives and reviews it. Once the recall is filed and the affected vehicle identification numbers have been identified, owners will be able to search for an open recall at nhtsa.gov/recalls [nhtsa.gov]. Owners can contact NHTSA online [link.mediaoutreach.meltwater.com] or call the agency’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern. NHTSA

If you live in Northeast Ohio and have experienced similar power seat problems with your vehicle, email Bob Jones at bjones@wews.com