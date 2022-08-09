Watch Now
I-90 westbound at Mckinley Avenue reopened after crash Monday night

Posted at 8:46 PM, Aug 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-08 21:20:57-04

CLEVELAND — Interstate 90 westbound has reopened all restricted lanes due to a crash that happened on Monday night, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. that restricted three lanes of traffic in heavy rain and weather conditions.

