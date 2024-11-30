'I don't understand why we're here': Mother of teen shot, killed while babysitting nephew receives support

CLEVELAND — Dozens of family, friends and teachers of 15-year-old Shilynn Alford braved the bitter cold Friday evening to say goodbye and remember her at the Michael J. Zone Recreation Center on Lorain Avenue.

Almost a week ago, this tragic scene took place in a Cleveland neighborhood. Police and paramedics responded to an apartment in the 6300 block of Woodland Avenue.

16-year-old girl in critical condition after shooting Saturday night

RELATED: 15-year-old girl dies after shooting Saturday night

They found the 15-year-old shot in the head. Shilynn died two days later from her injuries.

The vigil Friday night was a time to say goodbye to Shilynn, with balloons symbolizing a life lost too soon to gun violence.

“I don't, I don't understand why we're here," said her mother, Regina Murray, who is still in shock over her daughter's murder.

"She was a loving big sister. She loved her nephew. That's why she was down there at that time," said Murray. "It wasn't like my daughter was out hanging out. It was she was down there babysitting her nephew."

Murray says the shooting took place in an apartment, not outside on the street.

Prosecutors have charged her 16-year-old boyfriend with Murder A and B— two counts of felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

“She thought he loved her, you know, she loved him really much," said Murray. “The young man said it was an accident. If this was the accident, you need to put the guns away."

Those who braved the cold also came to reflect and remember Shilynn and who she was.

“We would always come here to the rec center. Every single time we were together; we were up here," said Isis Hinton, who told News 5 the two were best friends since kindergarten.

The Michael J. Zone Recreation Center was where Shilynn came to play the sport she loved the most, basketball.

“She'll tell you [whether] you like it or not, no matter what. But she was always fun," said Hinton. "Like she will always take pictures with you so you can keep those memories.”

Shilynn’s older brother Cordell Burton told News 5 he appreciates all the support his family has received since his sister died. The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with Funeral expenses.

"She definitely had a lot of people who loved her and definitely had a big support team behind her," Burton said.

Some of Shilynn's biggest supporters were her art teachers at Clark School.

“She just so sweet. She loved to draw," said Dana Crane, who taught Shilynn as well as many of her brothers and sisters. "She just always did her best, always tried her best. Just such a sweet girl.”

Teacher David Bidinost says Shilynn was an outstanding student who was always ready to learn.

"She brought a sense of community that was valued in our school building," said Bidinost. "She had so many positive attributes. She was always happy.”

Cuyahoga County Prosecutors say the 16-year-old boy is being held in the Cuyahoga County Detention Center. The investigation of the shooting is ongoing by Cleveland's homicide division.