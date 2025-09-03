'I heard them screaming': Fairport Harbor teens attacked by man

FAIRPORT HARBOR, Ohio — Two teens were attacked by a man with a known criminal history while leaving a Friday night football game in Fairport Harbor.

“I heard them screaming, heard them screaming for help," said James Jarvis, one of the victims' fathers.

The screams were coming from Jarvis’s 18-year-old son and his son's 18-year-old girlfriend.

“That's when me, my wife and a couple other people that we know were running to assist him,” said Jarcis.

Once they approached, they were shocked at the scene in front of them.

“It was very scary seeing an adult male on top of a teenager in front of you and not knowing how hurt he is and not knowing what other damages that man might of cause before we were able to get to them,” said Jarvis.

“The man backed off and went back into his residence, and then police department showed up. The police department was fantastic; they showed up fast and got the situation under control,” said Jarvis.

According to the Fairport Harbor Police Department, on Friday, Jarvis’s son and his son’s girlfriend were attacked by a man shortly after leaving a football game at Fairport Harbor High School around 9:54 p.m. Both victims sustained injuries.

The suspect, 34-year-old Nicholas Bosna, was taken into custody facing assault and menacing charges, but this wasn’t his first run-in with the law. Police told News 5 Bosna also had outstanding felony warrants in Cuyahoga and Tuscarawas counties. Police say additional charges may be coming, as Bosna has an “extensive criminal history.”

“As a father speaking with emotions I would not care if he were in jail for the rest of his life and not able to get out, Then I would know he’s not going to hurt anyone,” said Jarvis.

Friday started off as an exciting day for Jarvis’s son. He turned 18 years old on Thursday, received his driver's license and won his second home football game at Fairport Harbor High School. Jarvis says his son and his son’s girlfriend were walking to his car, preparing to celebrate his birthday and accomplishments over dinner, before they were attacked. And although the teens are healing physically, Jarvis says their recovery is far from over.

“The physical injuries are going to heal, but now we're dealing with the mental. The shadows scare my son; he doesn’t like going outside. It's just a stressful situation, and it's just the mental part for both and for myself," said Jarvis.

Parents of students at Fairport High School were shocked after hearing about the attack occurring close to the school, but parent Lee Blankenship is confident the students are safe.

“I don't have any concerns, but if more of that stuff happens, I might be concerned,” said Blankenship

Police believe it was an isolated incident and not related to the school or the football game.

In response to the attack, Fairport High School sent this statement to News 5.

“The Fairport Harbor Exempted Village Schools worked in close partnership with the Fairport Harbor Police Department in adding extra presence to its campus on Tuesday, September 2nd, as students returned to classes after the long Labor Day weekend, and following an assault that took place off-campus involving one of our students in a neighborhood near the district late Friday night. We thank FHPD for their ongoing support. The safety and security of students and staff will always be the most important priority for the FHEVS, and we condemn any criminal actions taken toward individuals involving our student body and staff. The FHEVS will continue working with our local public safety officials to maintain a safe environment on our campuses."

