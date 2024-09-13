Heartbroken aunt wants answers in shooting death of 17-year-old nephew in Euclid after football game

EUCLID, Ohio — A family is looking for answers two weeks after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed.

Police arrested a 15-year-old boy who they say was the lone suspect in the deadly shooting of Sincere Rowdy and the wounding of four other teenagers.

The shooting happened near a fire station Friday, Aug. 30, about an hour after a Euclid High School football game.

Tonight, Euclid is playing in Shaker Heights, where security measures include road closures around the stadium.

One of the million things going through Jolishia Frizzell’s mind, is why.

“I don’t know how I’m going, I don’t know how I’m going to continue life without him,” said Frizzell, Sincere Rowdy’s Aunt and legal guardian.

Frizzell will say her final goodbyes to her nephew, who she raised, this weekend.

“He was one of the five victims he was the furthest away out of all the victims that got shot and he was the only one that tragically died and that I just don’t understand,” Frizzell said.

Police body camera video showed the chaotic moments after the shooting.

"He just pulled out a gun and started shooting,” one witness said.

The last time Frizzell saw Rowdy alive was that morning when she dropped him off at Frederick Douglas High School, where he was a senior.

“Just remember seeing him walk into the school building and get out of the car like by Jo I love you, I’m like love you too... I didn’t think that would be the last time I saw him,” Frizzell said.

Frizzell says Rowdy was going to Euclid’s first home game, and he was excited for it.

“My boyfriend was at home when he and his friends were getting dressed and you know they were excited, getting dressed nicely to go to the first football game of the season,” Frizzell said.

Frizzell says she has no idea what happened in the hour after the game when the shooting started.

Euclid police have refused to answer questions from News 5 about this case. But after the shooting, the chief put outsiders on notice at a council meeting.

“Those that choose to come here and break the law and cause chaos and violence I want them to be on notice,” Police Chief Scott Meyer said.

Euclid community members called for better communication.

Those comments, despite all the teens in the shooting case, are from Euclid.

While the shooting did not happen at the game, last season, Euclid’s football team changed locations and found a new opponent following safety concerns.

Tonight’s game takes the team to Shaker Heights. Shaker Schools declined to comment about Euclid or upcoming games. But Friday night, fans will face road closures around the stadium until well after the game.

Other local high schools also changed rules for fans this season for safety.

“I knew where he was, I had his location, I wasn’t with him, I was at work, honestly I don’t know what I could have done to prevent it,” Frizzell said.

The 15-year-old is charged with murder and felonious assault.

The murder charge was filed in juvenile court.

Frizzell isn’t aware if Rowdy knew the teen.

“It’s hard because not only did I lose a loved one, so did that family. Talk to your teens, you know what I'm saying? Know where they’re at not physically but know where their mind is,” Frizzell said.

Frizzell says she will follow the case to see how it ends for him.

“I would like him to be held accountable for his actions and also for him to learn from them and for other people and other kids to learn from it,” Frizzell said.

A GoFundMepage has been set up in Rowdy’s memory to help pay for funeral expenses.

Frizzell says Rowdy, whose goal was to finish high school, liked to make people laugh and was there for people he cared about.

He was the oldest boy of five siblings.

Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday.