'I'm very blessed': Lake HS football player talks about recovery from serious kidney injury

AKRON, Ohio — Two weeks after a frightening injury during a football game, Lake High School senior Justin Landes is out of the hospital and making great progress.

The 17-year-old suffered a lacerated kidney and internal bleeding following a tackle in a home game against Hoover on Oct. 17.

Lake High School football player recovering after suffering kidney injury during game

"It's a lot to take in. I'm 17 years old and that's not something that every 17-year-old kid goes through," he said. "Life comes at you fast. You just never know. You never know when it's going to be your last day, when you're going to play your last snap."

A fluke play led to the injury. Justin, who is the holder for the Lake Blue Streaks, grabbed the football on a low snap during an extra point attempt and rolled out to attempt a throw.

He was thrown across his body when he was tackled. He immediately felt severe pain.

"I would say it's probably the most pain I've ever been in in my life. 10 out of 10," Justin said.

His mother, Julie Landes, was watching the game from the stands and became concerned.

"When I watched him with the play and get hit, and I'm literally on the edge of my seat going, 'Uh-Oh, that was not a good hit,'" she said.

By the time she made it to the field, Team Doctor Mark Hudak had made the call that Justin needed to get to the hospital, suspecting internal bleeding. He was taken by ambulance to Akron Children's Hospital.

"I knew it was something serious, especially when doc said, 'I think there's internal bleeding. You need to go in.' So okay, where is this bleed coming from?" Julie Landes said

It turned out that the upper part of Justin's right kidney was shredded, and there was bleeding coming from that kidney.

The teen was monitored closely over the next 24 hours, and surgery was performed on Saturday to stop the bleeding. Half of the kidney was saved.

Justin spent five days in the hospital. He continues to get stronger each day.

"We're a doing a lot better. I'm very blessed to be where I'm at. I'm feeling great," he said.

Justin said he's grateful for the outpouring of support from family, friends, teammates and the community members who have donated money to help with medical bills, bringing over meals and offering prayers.

A fundraiser and raffle to help with Justin's medical expenses took place from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the McDonald's in Hartville.

"It means so much— and that's the thing— is it just means so much to me to help me to where I'm at, but not only me, but my family," Justin said.

His mother, who is a science teacher at Lake High School, has also been touched by the generosity.

"To know that you mean that much to people, I had no idea I meant that much to people, or that we did," she said.

While walking is allowed, doctors have told Justin to avoid other physical activity for the next 11 weeks.

Justin is also on the track team and has a goal of trying to beat the school record for the discus throw in the spring.

He feels confident that he'll feel close to 100% in about three months. While the recovery is challenging, the teen is counting his blessings that the injury wasn't even more serious.

"I know there's a lot of prayers out for me. I'm very blessed."