Independence officer receives national honor

An Independence Police officer is being honored on a national stage after receiving the Next Generation Protector Award, which recognizes outstanding young law enforcement officers.

Officer Autumn Likes knew from a young age she wanted to follow in her father's footsteps, and just six years into her career, she's making a big impact.

Likes helped build the department's drone program, played a role in creating the city's women's defense program, and she works on at-risk cases alongside the sheriff's office.

When Independence Police Chief Robert Butler heard Likes won the award, he said he wasn't surprised.

"We were extremely proud of her. But we know that, you know, she always has given 110%. She goes above and beyond, and she finds new ways to push the profession forward, and has made a real impact for the Independence Police Department," Butler said.

"You go to these trainings, and it gives you ideas [on] ways that you can handle it to make it easier for not only the officers, but the people involved. And I like to learn it, and it benefits the department. So it's a win-win," Likes said.

Officer likes is still taking it all in and said she's just doing what she loves.

In April, she will travel to Fort Worth, Texas, for the National Law Enforcement Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony to receive her award.