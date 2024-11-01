Infant dead; Adult and child critically injured in house fire in Bedford

BEDFORD, Ohio — An infant is dead and an adult and child are in critical condition following a house fire Thursday night.

Around 10 p.m. Thursday, the Bedford Fire Department said it responded to a call for a house fire on Forbes Rd. with people trapped inside.

At the scene, crews were met with heavy smoke and flames coming from the second floor of the home.

Firefighters said it was challenging to get the fire under control with multiple agencies coming to help.

The fire department also said a child had escaped the fire and was alerting neighbors. An adult and infant were found unresponsive inside the home. Crews were not able to revive the infant at the scene. The adult and child were taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Firefighters could not confirm what started the fire, but did say that it was under investigation by the state fire marshal.