Inmate's death at Lorain County Jail under investigation

The Lorain County Jail is investigating the death of a 54-year-old man, according to the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was an inmate at the jail and had an apparent medical emergency, authorities said. LifeCare was at the scene performing lifesaving measures; however, they were unsuccessful.

The man was pronounced dead around 5 p.m.

The case will remain open and active and is being forwarded to the Detective Bureau for further investigation.

