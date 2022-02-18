Investigators clear Cedar Point of any wrongdoing in Top Thrill Dragster incident that injured woman

SANDUSKY, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Agriculture Amusement Ride Safety Division (ODA ARS) completed its investigation into an incident in which a woman was struck by a piece of metal that dislodged from the Top Thrill Dragster at Cedar Point on Aug. 15, 2021, and cleared the amusement park of any wrongdoing.

Investigators said Friday there was insufficient evidence to find that Cedar Point violated any laws.

In the summary statement released in the investigation memo, investigators said the following:

“ODA ARS believes that there is insufficient evidence to find the actions or inactions of Cedar Point a violation of any of the laws found in Chapter 993 of the Ohio Revised Code or any rules adopted by ODA pursuant to ORC 993.04. ODA is considering the matter closed and is not pursuing any administrative action against Cedar Point.”

The investigation started after a 44-year-old Michigan woman was waiting in line to ride the Top Thrill Dragster when a metal object became dislodged from a train at the top of the 420-foot-tall ride. The park said the falling object, which was later determined to be an L-shaped bracket the size of an adult male’s hand, then struck the woman in the head.

At last check, the family of the woman injured told ABC 12 in 2021 that “she is fighting for her life.”

In response to the closure of the investigation, Cedar Point said the Top Thrill Dragster will remain closed for the 2022 season. A spokesperson also released the following statement:

“Today we received the results of the investigation by the Ohio Department of Agriculture’s Division of Amusement Ride Safety & Fairs, which determined that 'after examining the documentation provided and conducting interviews of Cedar Point staff, ODA found no evidence that Cedar Point had knowledge of or reason to believe that the Top Thrill Dragster was in an unsafe condition that could cause a hazard to riders, employees, or the public on August 15, 2021.'

"Cedar Point has cooperated fully with ODA throughout its investigation into the incident and we will closely review the substance of ODA’s report.”

