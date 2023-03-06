'Is this really happening?' Mansfield store owner calls for justice after witnessing murder inside business

MANSFIELD, Ohio — The owner of M & S Drive-Thru is calling for justice after witnessing a murder inside his business in Mansfield.

Fares Fares, 35, also released new surveillance video to News 5 in the hopes that someone will be able to identify the killer.

The drive-thru/carryout store on Springmill Street also has a small bar. Several people were sitting at the bar and Fares was working behind it around 11 p.m. on Thursday.

Fares said everyone was enjoying themselves when a masked man walked into the store and shot Devonte Jacocks, killing the 26-year-old father.

"He didn't make eye contact with no one, just the target. He pulled a gun out and shoots. I'm looking like, is this really happening?" Fares said.

Two other people were also injured. Another 26-year-old man was shot in the calf and a 24-year-old woman was shot in a foot. Both were transported to OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital.

In the video, you hear several gunshots. News 5 has blurred the faces of the shooting victims and other customers.

Another video, obtained by News 5 last week, shows customers spilling out of the store after the gunfire erupted. The suspect is also seen running through the parking lot before he disappeared around a corner.

Fares, who has a concealed carry permit, said he was unable to get to his gun before the killer bolted from the business.

"The first shot, everyone ducked for cover and started running for the door as you would, fight or flight. I'm scared for my life," Fares recalled.

Even though the gunman is concealed with a hoodie and a medical mask, Fares is hoping someone can identify him. He appeared to walk with a limp as he entered the store.

"You're dangerous. To look into the eyes of someone and just shoot them cold-blooded like that, (he) could do that to anyone," Fares said.

Fares said Jacocks, who used to work at M & S Drive-Thru, stopped by the business with his kids just one day before the deadly shooting.

"Every time I saw him, there was a smile on his face. He was a beautiful father," Fares said.

The triple shooting brought back painful memories for Fares who lost his cousin, Zak Husein, to gun violence in 2015.

"I think about him every day. I live in his memory every day," Fares said.

Husein, 21, was a University of Akron student who was shot during a robbery at his family's business, Premium New York Style Pizza, in North Akron. Surveillance video showed Husein was shot even though he complied with the robber's demands.

"He stood there and looked at him, looked him in the eye and didn't react," Fares said.

Husein's killer, Shaquille Anderson, was sent to life in prison in 2021.

Investigators have not named any suspects in the Mansfield murder. Fares hopes justice will come for Jacocks' family and he's urging anyone with information to contact police.

"Stop the violence. It's not worth it. Come forward."

Anyone with information on the investigation is encouraged to call Major Crimes Detective Ronee Swisher at 419-755-9432.

