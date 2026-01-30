Is your package delayed? Amazon drivers are catching up on deliveries during the deep freeze

CLEVELAND — While many of us are staying inside to escape the brutal winter, thousands of delivery drivers are still out there, navigating snowy, icy roads and sidewalks to get those packages where they need to go.

When last weekend's winter storm hit, Amazon prioritized safety, making a rare decision to shutter operations for a few days. Amazon Brooklyn is usually a 24/7 operation, rain or shine. But this past weekend was an exception.

"My recollection is we've only had one day that we've closed down in the past. It was a couple of winters ago right before Christmas, we had to shut things down for a day. This was unprecedented," said Rodney Tajgiszer, operations manager, Amazon Brooklyn. "Sunday, we would've been planning to do 35,000 packages out of this building. Monday a typical day would've been 40,000 packages out of this building, so yes, things are delayed, unfortunately."

Drivers load up their vans in frigid temps, but they're prepared for winter weather.

"We provide winter gear, whether it's hot hands, shovels, and brushes for the vans, ice cleats, so if they do have to walk a driveway," said Tajgiszer.

Routes take drivers down main roads and still snow-covered residential side streets. Sidewalks are still largely uncleared, and some driveways are too, making deliveries extra challenging.

"If people aren't leaving their house a lot of times they don't shovel their driveway even if they know the Amazon guy is coming so they've got to persevere through that," said Amazon delivery driver Aaron Schuster.

Schuster said his truck handles well in the snow, but extreme cold can drain the battery faster, meaning fewer stops per shift. The warehouse team adds extra staff to support drivers on tough days, including "sweepers" who can step in to assist on the road.

"Checking on our vans, prepping our vans, windshield wiper fluid, making sure the tires are safe, the winter tires are good," said Shawney Brezinskas, operations manager for Cleveland Logistics, an Amazon direct service partner.

If you're waiting on that special delivery at your doorstep, drivers say clearing even a small path makes a big difference.

"Have it cleared for us if you're OK with us leaving it out near the street, or if you're able to put a delivery box out there, especially in these more rural areas makes a big difference. I am not going to walk a half mile to get up to your house through a foot of snow," said Schuster.

Since the facility shut down on Sunday and Monday, Amazon said it's still working to catch up on the delays.