Italian fashion houses take over the Cleveland Museum of Art

CLEVELAND — The Italian fashion houses are taking over the Cleveland Museum of Art.

Renaissance to Runway: The Enduring Italian Houses explores the intersection of Italian fashion and art, featuring more than 100 pieces spanning the decades. The exhibition features work from the houses of Armani, Gucci, Valentino and Versace.

Some pieces in the exhibition will look familiar, including gowns worn by actors Zendaya and Blake Lively at various Met Galas. Each showroom is tied to works of famous Italian art that highlight the similarities among Italian artists across all forms.

The exhibit is open now until Feb. 1.