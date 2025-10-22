Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
It's official. Familiar face set to return to lead Avon Local Schools

Avon Local Schools’ Board of Education has approved a contract to bring Michael Laub back as superintendent next school year
The district’s Board of Education recently approved a contract to bring Michael Laub back to Avon next school year.
AVON — Tuesday night, Avon Local Schools’ Board of Education approved a five-year contract to hire Michael Laub as superintendent, beginning next school year.

The contract has a starting salary of $173,000.

Laub currently serves as superintendent of North Royalton City Schools, where his plans to retire and be rehired in that district recently changed.

A spokesperson for North Royalton City Schools said staff and the community were notified last Friday that Laub will resign effective Aug. 1, 2026.

Avon Local Schools enrolls approximately 4,200 students and earned an overall five-star rating on its most recent state report card.

