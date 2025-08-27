'It's scary': KKK flyers found in Norwalk driveways

NORWALK, Ohio — A community in Norwalk is shocked after finding Ku Klux Klan flyers scattered on their street.

Like many of her neighbors, Precious Combs found the flyer that promoted the KKK in her driveway inside a Ziplock bag with gum.

“I was like oh my gosh, and I walked up and down the road collected three more because I didn't want anybody to see it,” said Combs.

Combs said at first, she thought the flyers were fake.

“The flyer looked like it was made by a child. But I had my boss reverse the number, and it was part of the actual clan, so it creeped me out. When I dialed the number on the flyer, I was sent to a voicemail recording claiming to be the Ku Klux Klan. Once I realized it was real, I came home, had a bonfire and burned three of the flyers. I kept for evidence,” said Combs.

This was the second time Ku Klux Klan flyers had been scattered around Norwalk, leaving the community worried.

“It’s scary and with the history of what they are, a lot of people are scared,” said Combs.

Combs says the neighborhood is close-knit and diverse.

"We have African Americans and Spanish neighbors, and everyone gets along with everyone," said Combs.

However, one man I spoke with didn't want to show his face on camera for fear of retaliation. He says he is not shocked based on the history of racism he has experienced in other parts of the country.

"It hurts, but it's better these kids know that these things still do exist in life. Unfortunately, people die every day over this stuff, and it's something that kids need to be educated about,” said a neighbor.

Combs says she will continue to speak up for the different communities.

“I feel like it’s what I must do and if I don’t speak up who is? I shouldn’t feel privileged because of the color of my skin,” said Combs.

In response to the flyer, Combs added a new sign to her front yard that promoted equality for people from different backgrounds and beliefs, hoping to spread a positive message in the community.

“I want them to know we love everybody here,” said Combs.

Norwalk police said they have an idea of who could have been spreading the flyer, but with First Amendment rights, it’s unlikely someone will face consequences for spreading the flyer.