It's that time of year: check out which beaches are under an advisory for high E. coli levels

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — Those looking to head out in the water this weekend should take another look at the state’s beach advisories, as more beaches are seeing high E. coli levels.

In Summit County, four lakes are currently under advisories where high E. coli bacteria levels have been found, exceeding what state health officials consider safe. Those are Wyoga Lake in Stow/Cuyahoga Falls, Silver Lake and Crystal Lake (both located within Silver Lake) and Rex Lake in New Franklin.

"[E. Coli levels] normally do get worse when there's high rains just because the rains are flushing that water into the lake and there could be sewage overflows and things like that," Kristen Carpenter, food and recreation supervisor at Summit County Public Health, said.

Not outside the ordinary this time of the year, said Carpenter, but worth being aware.

"We would just recommend that you avoid the water in general," she said. "Those are advisories. That's each person's decision. If they're feeling that they want to go in the water, they can do so."

To view the Ohio Department of Health's dashboard with the latest beach advisories, click here.

News 5 As of July 18, 17 different NE Ohio beaches were under a "Bacteria Contamination Advisory."

It’s not just happening in Summit County. Across Northeast Ohio, there are currently 17 advisories for “bacteria contamination in the water.”

So what happens when you encounter E. coli?

According to the Cleveland Clinic’s website, some strains of this bacteria can mess with your stomach, including vomiting, diarrhea and a fever.