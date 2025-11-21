It's time! Star 102 flips the switch to ALL Christmas music beginning today with a little help from News 5

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The holiday season has officially arrived—and the countdown to Christmas is ON!

Cleveland is about to get a whole lot merrier because WDOK Cleveland’s Star 102 is flipping the switch to 24/7 Christmas music starting today.

The big moment happens during the Jen and Tim Show in the 7 a.m. hour, and News 5’s very own Mike Holden has the honor of helping launch the holly-jolly takeover.

Can’t get to a radio? No worries! You can join the celebration and listen live right here:

https://www.audacy.com/star102cleveland/hosts/the-jen-tim-show

For 30 years and counting, Star 102 has been Cleveland’s ORIGINAL Christmas Station—and this year’s festive soundtrack is just getting started.

And remember you can get your Power of 5 Forecast all day long on Cleveland's Star 102.