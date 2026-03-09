Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
JDM Fishing and Outdoor Show promises something for all ages, experience levels

The show begins March 13 at the Summit County Fairgrounds and goes through March 15
Tropical Wave Marketing
The JDM Fishing and Outdoor Show is March 13-15 at the Summit County Fairgrounds.
Posted

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — Northeast Ohioans are blessed with natural resources, with Lake Erie topping the list.

From March 13–15, the JDM Fishing and Outdoor Show will be set up in the indoor arena at the Summit County Fairgrounds to help make sure people have the knowledge and equipment to be successful in their adventures.

Josh Morgan, a promoter with the JDM Fishing and Outdoor Show, said more than 100 vendors will be on hand in the 60,000-square-foot facility.

The JDM Fishing and Outdoor Show is designed to help anglers and hunters ensure they have the knowledge and equipment needed for successful endeavors.

"All the vendors enjoy doing this stuff. Giving deals, just talking with people… (and) getting to meet new people.” Morgan said. “A lot of the vendors aren't super local, so it's kind of meeting a new crowd for them as well.”

It’s the third annual show and promises to have something for anglers and hunters of all age groups and experience levels, including seminars like “Landing Lake Erie Walleye from a Kayak”, “Coyote Hunting Techniques: Skills for Success” and “Targeting Trophy Catfish: From Setup to Hookset”.

Morgan said visitors can expect to see the latest equipment and meet with numerous vendors, including fishing charters.

"We got long, hard winters and everything, so people get excited to kind of go fishing,” Morgan said. “We got Lake Erie, that's just perfect. It's a walleye capital, so it's perfect for people to go fishing there. There’s kind of something for everybody.”

The show will also feature activities that kids really enjoy, including a stocked trout pond where people can test rods and try new techniques in a catch-and-release setting.

There’s also an opportunity for people to get up close with reptiles.

The JDM Fishing and Outdoor Show is Friday, March 13, from noon to 7 p.m., Saturday, March 14 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, March 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets are $12 for adults. Children 12 and under get in for free. There is free parking at the fairgrounds for this event.

