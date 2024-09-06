Watch Now
John Adams football game against Woodmore canceled Friday night

Woodmore Local Schools posted on Facebook Friday that the high school football game against John Adams College and Career Academy had been canceled.

In the post, the district said John Adam's principal shared that an incident occurred outside of the campus Friday afternoon, leading to the decision to cancel the game.

News 5 has not confirmed with police what the nature of the incident was, but we are working to learn more.

