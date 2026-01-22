John Carroll announces Brian Polian as new head football coach

After a historic season, John Carroll University football was tasked with finding a new head coach following Jeff Behrman's departure for Division 1 Bucknell University.

Now, Brian Polian, the JCU athletic director, is taking on the role.

There were over 100 initial inquiries for the job, but JCU found the answer internally.

"We spent a couple of weeks, and we did some vetting of candidates, had a lot of discussions, and we arrived at the mutual decision that he would indeed take the role," said President Al Miciak.

Polian, who graduated from the university in 1997, is set to be JCU's 21st head football coach as the team enters its 104th season. He will also serve in his role as Vice President for Athletics.

He has 25 years of NCAA DI coaching and leadership experience, including four seasons spent as the head coach at the University of Nevada.

In May 2023, Polian returned to John Carroll after 26 years. Since his return, he has helped the program, from guiding the school's transition into the North Coast Athletic Conference to adding field hockey as JCU's 25th sport.

Longtime football coach Brian Polian returns to JCU as director of athletics

RELATED: Longtime football coach Brian Polian returns to John Carroll University as director of athletics

"Returning to John Carroll three years ago felt like coming home. Stepping back onto the field now, feels like a dream come true," said Polian in a statement released by JCU. "I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity and for the trust placed in me to lead this prestigious program. John Carroll University and Blue Streak football are rising - driven by our mission, our people, and our shared commitment to something greater than ourselves. The next step on our journey towards national excellence begins today and it begins together."

As Polian's additional role immediately begins, he has some goals in mind.

"The next step now for us is a consistant level of national excellence," said Polian. "I've never been so convicted that John Carroll University football can win a national champion."