John Legend to perform at Akron Civic Theatre in April

John Legend: An Evening Of Songs and Stories is Saturday, April 11 at 8 p.m.
Billboard Music Awards 2018 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas
Recording artist John Legend performs onstage during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
AKRON — Ohio native John Legend is coming to Akron for a concert showcasing decades of his hits.

Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday for what’s being called “John Legend: An Evening of Songs and Stories.”

The concert is Saturday, April 11, at the Akron Civic Theatre.

Legend, who is from Springfield, Ohio, is part of an elite group of EGOT winners — entertainers who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

Ticket information can be found on the Akron Civic Theatre’s website.

