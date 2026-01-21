John Legend to perform at Akron Civic Theatre in April

AKRON — Ohio native John Legend is coming to Akron for a concert showcasing decades of his hits.

Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday for what’s being called “John Legend: An Evening of Songs and Stories.”

The concert is Saturday, April 11, at the Akron Civic Theatre.

Legend, who is from Springfield, Ohio, is part of an elite group of EGOT winners — entertainers who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

Ticket information can be found on the Akron Civic Theatre’s website.