Many celebrations happened across the country in honor of Juneteenth. It marks the day when the last enslaved Americans learned that they were free.

Plenty of events happened in Northeast Ohio to celebrate, including family-friendly fun that took place at the Soldiers and Sailors Monument in Cleveland.

News 5 Photojournalist Avery Fulton was there to capture the day.

Watch below:

Juneteenth celebration takes place at Soldiers and Sailors monument

Earlier in the day, News 5 Erie County reporter Maya Lockett was in Sandusky for its sixth annual celebration.

Sandusky celebrates Juneteenth