Jury finds former Head Start teacher not guilty of assault

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — A jury has found a woman not guilty of assaulting a 4-year-old boy last year, at his East Cleveland early learning center.

In the spring of 2024, India Bryant was charged with assault after she was accused of slapping the boy in the face at the George L. Forbes Early Learning Center. She was later terminated from her position.

Bryant pleaded not guilty, and a jury trial was held in late September. Her attorney said surveillance video from the center was shown in court and demonstrated that Bryant did not assault the child.