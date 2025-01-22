Watch Now
Jury unable to reach verdict for 2 men charged in fatal shooting of man on I-77 in Green

Sirvonte Suggs found guilty of weapons under disability
A Summit County jury was unable to reach a verdict for the two men charged in the killing of another man along I-77 in Green.

However, Sirvonte Suggs, who was accused of being involved in the shooting, was found guilty of having weapons under disability during Wednesday's trial.

What happened:

On Aug. 3, 2023, the passenger of a pickup truck fired multiple rounds into a black SUV, killing 23-year-old Marquise Banks in Green.

Banks was hit by the bullets multiple times, causing him to drive across the median into the northbound lanes.

Video from the Ohio Department of Transportation showed the SUV striking a Mercedes going north and the pickup truck fleeing the scene. The woman in the Mercedes only suffered bumps, bruises and a scrape on her arm.

Banks was also taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Suggs and Ahmere Williams faced multiple charges, including aggravated murder, in connection to the death of Banks.

