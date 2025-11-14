Juvenile court holds emergency custody hearing for 9-year-old boy accused of assaulting 5-year-old girl

CLEVELAND — On Friday morning, an emergency custody hearing was held in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court for a 9-year-old boy who allegedly attacked a 5-year-old in September.

Today's meeting was scheduled following the child's arraignment on Thursday in Judge Kristin Sweeney's courtroom.

The judge ordered the child into the county's emergency custody for the time being.

The Cuyahoga County Division of Children and Family Services is conducting an investigation.

The arraignment

The child entered a plea denying the allegations against him.

Prosecutors requested an ankle monitor for the child, which the judge agreed to as part of house arrest.

The charges

On Oct. 15, the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office announced that the 9-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl were charged with allegedly assaulting the 5-year-old girl in a wooded area off East 148th Street on Sept. 13.

They were charged with:



One count of attempted murder

Four counts of rape

Two counts of felonious assault

One count of kidnapping

One count of strangulation

Earlier in October, News 5 spoke to the 5-year-old's mother about the alleged attack.

