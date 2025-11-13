9-year-old boy accused of attacking 5-year-old arraigned

CLEVELAND — A 9-year-old boy who allegedly assaulted a 5-year-old girl in September was arraigned in Juvenile Court Thursday morning in Judge Kristen Sweeney's courtroom.

The child entered a plea denying the allegations against him, with his attorney requesting a competency evaluation and for him to be released and sent home.

The mother of the 5-year-old attended the arraignment, stating that the children who allegedly assaulted her daughter shouldn't go home, as their home lives contributed to the matter. The mother told the court that the alleged attackers stole her child's innocence.

Prosecutors requested an ankle monitor for the child during the arraignment, which the judge agreed to as part of house arrest.

Sweeney also asked the Cuyahoga County Division of Children and Family Services to conduct an investigation.

A meeting will be held in December for attorneys and the judge to discuss the child's evaluation progress.

Earlier this month, a 10-year-old girl, who is a codefendant of the 9-year-old, was arraigned.

During that hearing, the defense for the 10-year-old girl filed a motion requesting a competency evaluation, citing concerns that the child may not fully understand the proceedings. Judge Sweeney granted the motion.

The prosecution requested that the girl be placed on house arrest with an ankle monitor.

The charges

On Oct. 15, the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office announced that the 10-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy were charged with allegedly assaulting the 5-year-old girl in a wooded area off East 148th Street in September.

They were charged with:



One count of attempted murder

Four counts of rape

Two counts of felonious assault

One count of kidnapping

One count of strangulation

In October, News 5 spoke to the 5-year-old's mother about the alleged attack.

