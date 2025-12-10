Kamala Harris to stop in Cleveland during book tour for '107 DAYS'

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CLEVELAND — Former Vice President Kamala Harris will be stopping in Cleveland during her book tour for "107 DAYS."

On Feb. 25, Harris will be at Playhouse Square as she has extended her tour, adding 18 new stops to the list. Her original 17-stop international tour was sold out.

Her book, "107 DAYS," debuted as an instant No. 1 New York Times Bestseller and has remained on the list for 10 consecutive weeks, with over 600,000 copies sold to date.

"107 DAYS" details Harris's journey throughout her presidential campaign, and during her tour, she discusses her takeaways.

Her stop in Cleveland will be in partnership with Loganberry Books.

