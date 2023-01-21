Keeva is Cleveland Animal Protective League's Pet of the Week

CLEVELAND — In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week!

Meet Keeva:

Keeva is a 27 -pound 7-month-old pitty mix puppy who has not yet had the chance to have a real family. Keeva was originally found as a stray who had been living with her doggy family in an abandoned house. She can be shy when first entering new situations and people, but she opens up pretty quickly. She’s been a wonderful office guest who’s sweet and loving. But she’s still all the fun things about getting a puppy since she hasn’t had a real home yet, like being super playful and needing to work on her manners and potty training. But she is worth it! Cleveland APL

Now is a good time to visit your local shelter. As adoptions decrease, there are a lot of furry friends looking for a good home.

Find out more about Keeva and the Cleveland Animal Protective League here.

